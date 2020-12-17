Left Menu
Any possible port disruption will be short-lived, says UK's Gove

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-12-2020 20:39 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 20:38 IST
Any possible port disruption will be short-lived, says UK's Gove
Any possible disruption at Britain's ports after Britain ends its status quo transition period with the European Union and introduces new customs rules will be short-lived, British minister Michael Gove said on Thursday. Asked about a previous warning from government that even with a trade agreement, 7,000 trucks heading for ports in southeast England could be held in queues, Gove told a parliamentary committee that was a worst-case scenario.

"I would expect that we would find that after an initial few days and weeks of potential disruption that things will resolve themselves and find a new normal relatively early in the new year," he added.

