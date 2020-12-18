Tremors felt in Delhi

... ...
... ...
The massive hacking campaign disclosed by U.S. officials this week and tentatively attributed to the Russian government extended beyond users of pervasive network software that had been compromised.The Department of Homeland Security said i...
A North Carolina police officer and an armed suspect were killed outside a fast food restaurant during a shootout that also left another officer wounded, police said. The shooting happened late Wednesday night in Concord, a city just northe...
President-Elect Joe Biden will nominate Representative Deb Haaland to serve as his Interior Secretary, the Washington Post reported Thursday.Haaland, a Democratic congresswoman from New Mexico since 2019, would be the first Native American ...
Weeks of fighting in the northern region have reportedly left hundreds dead, thousands displaced, and millions in urgent need of humanitarian assistance. More than 50,000 people, almost half of them children, have fled across the border i...