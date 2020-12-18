Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai Metro depot at BKC will increase project cost: Fadnavis

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that talks of setting up the Mumbai Metro 3 car shed at Bandra Kurla Complex BKC, a business district in the metropolis, are ridiculous and childish as it will increase the project cost multiple times.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 18-12-2020 12:47 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 12:41 IST
Mumbai Metro depot at BKC will increase project cost: Fadnavis
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that talks of setting up the Mumbai Metro 3 car shed at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), a business district in the metropolis, are ''ridiculous and childish'' as it will increase the project cost multiple times. Any such move will increase the annual maintenance cost by five folds and make the Metro venture non-feasible and non-starter, the former chief minister said.

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday stayed the order passed by the Mumbai suburban district collector allotting 102 acres of salt pan land in suburban Kanjurmarg for the construction of an integrated metro car shed. The erstwhile BJP government, headed by Fadnavis, had chosen Aarey Colony, a green belt in Mumbai, for the car shed, part of Mumbai Metro 3 line.

However, the Shiv Sena-led MVA government, after assuming office in November last year, shifted the depot site to Kanjurmarg. After the HC order, there were reports in a section of the media about the state government exploring some other potential sites for the car shed, including BKC.

''The talks of setting up the Metro car shed at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) are ridiculous and childish. The reason is that the BKC is a prized land. ''The last land sold at BKC was at the rate of Rs 1,800 crore per hectare. So, if 25 hectare land is taken at BKC (for the car shed) it would cost Rs 25,000 crore to Rs 30,000 crore,'' Fadnavis said while talking to journalists at the Nagpur airport.

He said the proposed bullet train station at BKC would be a three-level underground structure and take only 500 meters of land. ''It is designed in such a way that financial buildings can be constructed above it without any loss.

''But, if we talk about constructing the Metro car shed below the ground, then its cost will go up from Rs 500 crore (envisaged under BJP government) to more than Rs 5,000 crore,'' the Leader of Opposition in the assembly said. Besides, its annual maintenance cost would increase five folds and this would make the Metro project non-feasible and non-starter, he said.

I am not able to understand who is giving such suggestions to this government. May be someone wants both the government and Maharashtra to sink, said Fadnavis.

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

First potential radio signal from exoplanet detected

An international team of scientists has collected the first possible radio signal from a planet beyond our solar system, emanating from an exoplanet system about 51 light-years away. Using the Low Frequency Array LOFAR, a radio telescope in...

Italy ICU nurse couple bring family love to ward

The pandemic has posed unprecedented challenges for families around the world managing work and home life. For the Di Giacobbe family, the juggling is even trickier since mom and dad are intensive care nurses in the same COVID-19 hospital. ...

Hungary to start vaccinations, launch anti-COVID economic measures

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Friday said he would announce new measures on Saturday to fight the economic fallout from the novel coronavirus pandemic, adding that they would take effect on Jan. 1.Hungarys economy took a big hit ...

Russian investigators resume probe into Nazi death squad's WWII atrocities

Moscow Russia, December 18 ANISputnik Russias prosecution office for the Kuban region announced on Friday that it was resuming, after a 48-year suspension, the probe into Nazi Sonderkommandos massacres of civilians, committed in the region ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020