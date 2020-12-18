HP's Keylong shivers at minus 10 deg C

Keylong, Kalpa and Manali continued to shiver at sub zero temperatures in Himachal Pradesh in the last 24 hours, the meteorological department said on Friday. The tribal district Lahaul-Spiti's administrative centre Keylong continued to be the coldest place in the state at minus 10 degrees Celsius, Meteorological Centre Shimla Director Manmohan Singh said.

Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded a low of minus 4.4 degrees Celsius, he added. The minimum temperature in Manali was minus one degree Celsius.

Dalhousie and Kufri recorded a low of 3.4 and 4.4 degrees Celsius respectively, Singh added. The minimum temperature in Shimla was 4.6 degrees Celsius, he added.