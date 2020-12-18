Maha survey finds lack of check-ups of pregnant cane workers

A survey conducted by the Maharashtra health department in Osmanabad, some 240 kilometres from here, of sugarcane workers has found that 73 women are pregnant and 21 of these have never had a health check-up, an official said on Friday. An Osmanabad district health official said 210 points where 5,165 sugarcane workers are present were surveyed 15 days ago and plans have been made to ensure periodic check-ups are conducted over the next four to five months.

''We found 73 women in the early stages of pregnancy. However, 21 had never visited any dispensary nor been subject to any kind of medical check-up. From here on, these women will be checked every 15 days over the next four to five months,'' District health officer Dr Hanumant Wadgave told PTI.

A survey also found that 71 children of these workers had missed their vaccinations and a schedule had been drawn to administer it to them over the next few days, said Wadgave. PTI AW BNM BNM