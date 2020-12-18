Severe cold conditions in parts of UP

Cold to severe cold conditions occurred at a few places in western Uttar Pradesh and at isolated pockets in eastern part of the state in the last 24 hours, the Meteorological Department said on Friday. Dense fog and cold to severe cold condition occurred at isolated places in west and east UP, the MeT Department here said.

At 3 degrees Celsius, Fursatganj (Raebareilly) emerged as the coldest place in Uttar Pradesh, while Jhansi registered the highest temperature in the state at 23.1 degrees Celsius, it added. The MeT Department has forecast dry weather and shallow to moderate fog at isolated places in the state for Saturday morning.