Left Menu
Development News Edition

Severe cold conditions in parts of UP

Dense fog and cold to severe cold condition occurred at isolated places in west and east UP, the MeT Department here said.At 3 degrees Celsius, Fursatganj Raebareilly emerged as the coldest place in Uttar Pradesh, while Jhansi registered the highest temperature in the state at 23.1 degrees Celsius, it added.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 18-12-2020 17:13 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 16:40 IST
Severe cold conditions in parts of UP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Cold to severe cold conditions occurred at a few places in western Uttar Pradesh and at isolated pockets in eastern part of the state in the last 24 hours, the Meteorological Department said on Friday. Dense fog and cold to severe cold condition occurred at isolated places in west and east UP, the MeT Department here said.

At 3 degrees Celsius, Fursatganj (Raebareilly) emerged as the coldest place in Uttar Pradesh, while Jhansi registered the highest temperature in the state at 23.1 degrees Celsius, it added. The MeT Department has forecast dry weather and shallow to moderate fog at isolated places in the state for Saturday morning.

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE DPE AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE. ALL RATES IN RUPEES PER UNIT CURRENCY CODE TTBUY TTSEL BILLBUY TTSEL USDINR 72.81 74.31 72.75 74.46EURINR 88.61 91.59 88.54 91.77GBPINR 97.97 101....

Nigeria: Gov orders to shut school amid second COVID-19 wave in Osun state

With the emergence of the second wave of COVID-19 in Nigeria, the Osun State Government has directed all the schools in the state to remain close, according to a report by Today Ng.In a statement signed by C. K. Olaniyan, the Director of Ed...

U.S. deaths from COVID top 3,000 for third straight day

U.S. deaths from COVID-19 topped 3,000 for a third straight day, with a record number of new infections on Thursday, just as the United States prepared to ship out nearly six million doses of a new vaccine upon its expected authorization on...

NGT asks MoEF for report on whether clearance needed for inland waterway projects in Ganga

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Ministry of Environment and Forests MoEF to submit a report on the issue whether Environment Impact Assessment is necessary for inland waterway projects in Ganga river in the stretch from Varanas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020