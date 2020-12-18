Vending zone inaugurated in Rishikesh

A vending zone that can accommodate 2,00 fabricated kiosks was inaugurated here on Friday by Rishikesh Mayor Anita Mamgai. Built over 1,000 square metres, the vending zone is the ''biggest in north India'', Mamgai said.

The vending zone became operational on Friday with the inauguration of two fabricated kiosks. It will free up a lot of space encroached on by vegetable vendors in the town, the mayor said.