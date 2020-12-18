C'garh: 2 men electrocuted at construction site in Raigarh

Two construction workers were killed after they came in contact with a high-tension wire in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district, police said on Friday. The incident took place on Thursday night when Chetan Vaishnav (48) and Kishore Nishad (25) were engaged in placing iron roads to lay a slab for an under-construction building in Bhagwanpur under Kotra Road police station limits, an official said.

''The two got electrocuted. We have registered a case. The kin of the two deceased, hailing from Sarangarh area here, staged a protest demanding compensation,'' he added.