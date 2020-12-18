Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amarinder inaugurates paddy straw briquetting plant in Patiala

The plant has a briquetting capacity of 100 tonnes per day.Calling it an overdue initiative, the chief minister said the new technology will not only help check environmental pollution through utilisation of paddy straw in the state but will also enable farmers earn extra income from the sale of stubble.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-12-2020 18:47 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 18:28 IST
Amarinder inaugurates paddy straw briquetting plant in Patiala
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

In an initiative to cut down stubble burning and reduce environmental pollution, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday virtually inaugurated a paddy straw briquetting plant in Patiala. The plant has a briquetting capacity of 100 tonnes per day.

Calling it an overdue initiative, the chief minister said the new technology will not only help check environmental pollution through utilisation of paddy straw in the state but will also enable farmers earn extra income from the sale of stubble. He expressed confidence that more such plants would come up in the future to tackle Punjab's stubble burning problem.

Further, with crude oil getting costlier, this is a viable source of energy, he said. The briquetting process is the conversion of agricultural waste into uniformly shaped briquettes that are easy to use, transport and store.

The plant has been set up at village Kulburchan in Patiala district, at a capital cost of Rs 5.50 crore, by Punjab State Council for Science and Technology (PSCST) in collaboration with private partner Punjab Renewable Energy Systems Pvt. Ltd. It has the support of the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, under the Climate Change Action Programme. He lauded that the efforts of scientists, farmers and farm equipment manufacturers to make India self-reliant in food production. Amarinder also said that with this new technological intervention, paddy straw from around 40 villages in the plants' vicinity will be converted to green fuel.

''Not only will this help in checking environmental pollution, which has become more dangerous amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it will also help minimise the resultant health hazards,'' he added. The plant will utilise 45,000 tonne of paddy straw and would help replace fossil fuel in industries, resulting in carbon footprint reduction to the tune of 78,000 tonne of carbon dioxide.

Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan welcomed the establishment of the plant as an important initiative by the state government to check the menace of paddy burning in the fields. She expressed confidence that successful commercialisation of such technological interventions will pave the way for their replication not only across the state but the entire country.

A predominantly agricultural state, Punjab generates huge quantities of agri-residue, and while wheat straw gets consumed as fodder, the management of paddy straw is a major challenge for the state, said the chief secretary. PTI SUN HRS.

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Climate change could create 63 million migrants in South Asia by 2050

By Megan Rowling BARCELONA, Dec 18 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The growing impacts of climate change have already pushed more than 18 million people to migrate within South Asian countries, but that could more than triple if global warming...

EXPLAINER-Young, lean, non-smoker: why odds favour France's Macron in COVID-19 fight

French President Emmanuel Macron has caught COVID-19, but since he is 42, a non-smoker who is not overweight and has access to the best medical care, statistics suggest he is unlikely to suffer the worst symptoms of the disease.Officials sa...

'Invisible shipwrecks' belie falling migrant deaths: U.N.

The number of deaths recorded on migratory routes fell this year, although COVID-19 difficulties and so-called invisible shipwrecks mean the real number is probably much higher, officials at the U.N. migration agency said on Friday.The IOMs...

Turkish philanthropist Kavala denies coup charges in new trial

Turkish philanthropist Osman Kavala, who has been held in jail for three years without conviction, denied charges of involvement in a 2016 attempted coup at the start of a new trial on Friday. Ankaras Western allies have raised concerns abo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020