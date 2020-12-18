Left Menu
Winter chill to continue for a week, slight relief expected later: IMD

In its forecast from December 17-24 and from December 24-30, the IMD said the minimum temperatures would be below normal by 2-6 degrees Celsius over most parts of northwest, central and east India.Near normal or slightly above normal temperatures are likely over remaining parts of the country during the first week.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2020 20:26 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

As winter chill grips the plains, the India Meteorological Department on Friday said night temperatures would continue to be below normal in north India over the next week and a slight relief can be expected only a week later. In its forecast from December 17-24 and from December 24-30, the IMD said the minimum temperatures would be below normal by 2-6 degrees Celsius over most parts of northwest, central and east India.

Near normal or slightly above normal temperatures are likely over remaining parts of the country during the first week. "Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions would occur in some pockets over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, west Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan during the first half of the first week and decrease thereafter," the IMD said.

Cold day to severe cold day conditions would occur in some to many pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, north Rajasthan and northwest Uttar Pradesh during next two days and abate thereafter, it said. A cold wave has swept the north Indian plains since last week with day and night temperatures dipping below normal.

During the second week, there would be slight rise in minimum temperatures as compared to the first week. However, the minimum temperatures would be below normal by 2-4 degrees Celsius over most parts of northwest, central and east India, and near normal or slightly above normal over remaining parts of the country, the IMD added.

