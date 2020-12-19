Biting cold in Punjab, Haryana as Adampur shivers at -1.9° C
The ongoing coldwave conditions in Punjab and Haryana intensified further as the minimum temperatures hovered around freezing at several places on Saturday, with Adampur being the coldest at minus 1.9 degree Celsius. Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded its minimum at 4.3 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal. Adampur in Punjab recorded minus 1.9 degrees Celsius, according to an official of the Meteorological Department here.
Halwara shivered at minus 0.8 degree Celsius, while Amritsar's minimum was 0.6 degree Celsius. The minimum temperatures of Faridkot, Pathankot, Bathinda, Ludhiana, Patiala and Gurdaspur were 1.0, 2.2, 2.6, 2.8, 4 and 4.1 degrees Celsius respectively.
In the neighbouring state of Haryana, Ambala recorded its minimum at 4.0 degrees Celsius, while the minimum of Hisar and Karnal were 2.8 and 2.3 degrees Celsius, up to six notches below normal. Narnaul, Rohtak, Bhiwani and Sirsa shivered at 2.2, 3.8, 3.9 and 4.9 degrees Celsius respectively.
