UP: Teen killed as jeep rams into bike

A 16-year-old boy was killed while another teenager was seriously injured when their motorcycle was hit by a speeding jeep here on Wednesday, police saidThe deceased has been identified as Amresh Kumar, they said. Gauriganj SHO Arun Kumar Dubey said the accident took place on Saintha road when Amresh and Vikram were going towards the market area on their motorcycle.

PTI | Amethi | Updated: 19-12-2020 18:47 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 18:47 IST
The deceased has been identified as Amresh Kumar, they said. Gauriganj SHO Arun Kumar Dubey said the accident took place on Saintha road when Amresh and Vikram were going towards the market area on their motorcycle. Their motorcycle was hit by a speeding jeep. Amresh died on the spot, he said. Vikram, who was seriously injured, was referred to a trauma centre in Lucknow, police said, adding that the jeep has been seized

The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem examination, police said.

