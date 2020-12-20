Cold day conditions in parts of UP

Cold day conditions occurred at a few places in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, the Meteorological Department said. Muzaffarnagar was the coldest place in the state at 2.0 degrees Celsius. Lucknow recorded a low of 4.0 degrees Celsius, while Allahabad's minimum temperature settled at 6.2 degrees Celsius. Bareilly recorded 3.3 degrees Celsius, while Churk (Sonbhadra) recorded a low of 3.0 degrees Celsius. Mercury fell to 5.2 degrees Celsius in Meerut, and to 5.6 degrees Celsius in Varanasi. Kanpur recorded a low of 4.2 degrees Celsius.

Cold wave conditions occurred at isolated places and dense fog engulfed parts of the state. Cold wave conditions are very likely to occur at isolated places and dense fog is very likely at a few places over the state on December 21. Weather is most likely to remain dry and shallow to moderate fog is very likely in the morning at isolated places over the state on December 22 and December 23.