Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cold day conditions in parts of UP

Kanpur recorded a low of 4.2 degrees Celsius.Cold wave conditions occurred at isolated places and dense fog engulfed parts of the state. Cold wave conditions are very likely to occur at isolated places and dense fog is very likely at a few places over the state on December 21.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 20-12-2020 17:40 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 17:29 IST
Cold day conditions in parts of UP
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Cold day conditions occurred at a few places in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, the Meteorological Department said. Muzaffarnagar was the coldest place in the state at 2.0 degrees Celsius. Lucknow recorded a low of 4.0 degrees Celsius, while Allahabad's minimum temperature settled at 6.2 degrees Celsius. Bareilly recorded 3.3 degrees Celsius, while Churk (Sonbhadra) recorded a low of 3.0 degrees Celsius. Mercury fell to 5.2 degrees Celsius in Meerut, and to 5.6 degrees Celsius in Varanasi. Kanpur recorded a low of 4.2 degrees Celsius.

Cold wave conditions occurred at isolated places and dense fog engulfed parts of the state. Cold wave conditions are very likely to occur at isolated places and dense fog is very likely at a few places over the state on December 21. Weather is most likely to remain dry and shallow to moderate fog is very likely in the morning at isolated places over the state on December 22 and December 23.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to focus on final Titan war, release date revealed

Entertainment News Roundup: The Empires Strike Back: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine and more

2021 to be a launchpad for all kinds of change: Amazon CTO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

When Mamata Banerjee was in Congress did she call Indira Gandhi an outsider? Amit Shah on insider outsider debate in Bengal.

When Mamata Banerjee was in Congress did she call Indira Gandhi an outsider Amit Shah on insider outsider debate in Bengal....

Youth kills alcoholic father in Nagpur

A 22-year-old man allegedly killed his father with an axe in Nagpurs Ramtek area as the latter was an alcoholic who routinely fought with kin, police said on Sunday.Rohit Chinchulkar killed his father Ganpat after the latter came home drunk...

Shilpa Shetty, family off to Goa on vacation

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a boomerang video of herself and her sister Shamita Shetty posing in front of an airplane before flying off to Goa on vacation. The Dhadhkan star took to her Instagram on Sunday and shared the boo...

Nepal heads to surprise election next year after PM loses ground

Nepals president dissolved parliament on Sunday at the request of Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Olis cabinet and announced that general elections would be held in April and May, more than a year ahead of schedule. The move plunges the Himalaya...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020