Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain insists EU should move in Brexit trade talks

Hancock again referred to what Britain has described as new demands introduced by the EU earlier this month, saying they were "unreasonable" and should be dropped. "We want these talks to reach a positive conclusion, of course I want a deal, I think everybody wants a deal," Hancock told Sky News.

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-12-2020 18:11 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 17:55 IST
Britain insists EU should move in Brexit trade talks
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Britain insisted on Sunday that the European Union should shift position to open the way for a breakthrough in post-Brexit trade talks, with health minister Matt Hancock saying on Sunday the bloc should drop its "unreasonable demands". With less than two weeks before Britain leaves the EU's orbit, both sides are calling on the other to move to secure a deal and safeguard almost a trillion dollars worth of trade from tariffs and quotas.

Talks to reach a trade deal have been largely hamstrung over two issues - the bloc's fishing rights in British waters and creating a so-called level playing field providing fair competition rules for both sides. Hancock again referred to what Britain has described as new demands introduced by the EU earlier this month, saying they were "unreasonable" and should be dropped.

"We want these talks to reach a positive conclusion, of course I want a deal, I think everybody wants a deal," Hancock told Sky News. "Unfortunately, the EU have put in some unreasonable demands ... They do not respect the result of the referendum ... I am sure a deal can be done but obviously it needs movement on the EU side."

Britain left the EU on Jan. 31 but has been in a status quo transition period since then. That expires at the end of the year. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the face of Britain's 2016 campaign to leave the EU, has long said he cannot accept any deal that does not respect the country's sovereignty, a goal that was at the heart of his election last year.

But the EU is equally determined to protect its lucrative single market and wants to prevent London securing what it considers to be the best of both worlds - preferential market access with the advantage of setting its rules. There is little time left. Both sides need to get any deal approved by their parliaments, and with the talks in their final stages, it is expected that any conclusion will most likely come before Christmas.

On Saturday, the European Parliament repeated its call for a deal to be reached no later than this weekend, to give it time to properly ratify the agreement. The EU has long said it wants to safeguard the parliament's right to exercise democratic oversight, but if an agreement arrived later than this weekend, the member states could still endorse it on their own to allow for "provisional application".

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to focus on final Titan war, release date revealed

Entertainment News Roundup: The Empires Strike Back: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine and more

2021 to be a launchpad for all kinds of change: Amazon CTO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

When Mamata Banerjee was in Congress did she call Indira Gandhi an outsider? Amit Shah on insider outsider debate in Bengal.

When Mamata Banerjee was in Congress did she call Indira Gandhi an outsider Amit Shah on insider outsider debate in Bengal....

Youth kills alcoholic father in Nagpur

A 22-year-old man allegedly killed his father with an axe in Nagpurs Ramtek area as the latter was an alcoholic who routinely fought with kin, police said on Sunday.Rohit Chinchulkar killed his father Ganpat after the latter came home drunk...

Shilpa Shetty, family off to Goa on vacation

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a boomerang video of herself and her sister Shamita Shetty posing in front of an airplane before flying off to Goa on vacation. The Dhadhkan star took to her Instagram on Sunday and shared the boo...

Nepal heads to surprise election next year after PM loses ground

Nepals president dissolved parliament on Sunday at the request of Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Olis cabinet and announced that general elections would be held in April and May, more than a year ahead of schedule. The move plunges the Himalaya...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020