RUNAYA BAGS ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENT FOUNDATION GLOBAL WASTEMET AWARD

PTI | India | Updated: 21-12-2020 14:09 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 14:09 IST
India, December 21: Runaya, one of India’s fastest growing manufacturing start-ups, today announced that it has been conferred with the Global WasteMet Award by the Energy and Environment Foundation. The company bagged the award under the prestigious ‘Platinum’ category. Global Environment Awards organised by the Energy And Environment Foundation recognizes outstanding contribution by individuals, team, unit, region/project organization and honours them for their excellent contribution, commitment and actions that have made a positive impact on the environment. Whether by helping to improve the management of natural resources, demonstrating new ways to tackle climate change or raising awareness of emerging environmental challenges, Global WasteMet Award serves as an inspiration for the transformative action, business excellence and environment management across the world. Runaya won the award for its aluminium dross recycling project that is at final stage of commissioning at Jharsuguda, Odisha. Dross is a by-product of the aluminium smelting process and typically ends up in the landfill and in India, it is estimated that about 80,000 tonnes of dross enters landfills every year. Through its proprietary technology, Runaya has set up a project to provide an end-to-end green solution for recovery of aluminium and processing residual waste from aluminium smelters. The project addresses one of the biggest challenges facing the aluminium industry, which relates to handling, evacuation, processing and disposal of dross in an environmentally friendly manner and is based on zero waste and zero discharge. Mr Annanya Agarwal, CEO & Co-Founder, Runaya received the award and said, “We would like to thank the Energy and Environment Foundation and members of the jury for this prestigious award. At Runaya, we leverage technology and global partnerships to implement sustainable practices in the resources and manufacturing sector, and help reduce mining waste going into landfills. This award is a testament to our commitment in bringing global best practices into India and create a positive environmental impact.” The Energy and Environment Foundation (EE Foundation) is a not-for-profit, non-political, neutral and independent, non-governmental organization (NGO), focused towards helping billions of poor people world over who presently have little or no access to electricity and other basic energy sources. Other recipients this year at the Energy and Environment Foundation Global Awards included ONGC, L&T, Ernst & Young, BPCL, Sterlite Technologies and Reliance, in the categories of Sustainability, Environment, WasteMet and Green Building

