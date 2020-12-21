Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 21-12-2020 19:26 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 18:26 IST
People News Roundup: Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce partnership with food charity
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce partnership with food charity

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced Sunday that their new charity has partnered with the World Central Kitchen and its celebrity chef to feed the hungry in disaster-stricken areas around the world. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's non-profit group, the Archewell Foundation, is teaming up with celebrity chef Jose Andres to build a series of Community Relief Centers.

