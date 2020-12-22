Odd News Roundup: Thai baby elephant hit by motorcycle survives after receiving CPR

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Thai baby elephant hit by motorcycle survives after receiving CPR

Thailand's Mana Srivate has performed dozens of resuscitation attempts in his 26 years as a rescue worker, but never before on an elephant. Mana was called into action while off duty on a road trip late on Sunday, successfully reviving a baby elephant struck by a motorcycle while crossing a road with a group of wild pachyderms in the eastern province of Chanthaburi.