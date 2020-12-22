Left Menu
Development News Edition

NCB arrests two Nigerian nationals, seizes large quantity of drugs in Bengaluru

Two Nigerian nationals, including a woman, have been arrested here on charges of drug peddling and 3,000 ecstasy pills and cocaine, received from the Netherlands and Ethiopia through postal parcel service, seized by the Narcotic Control Bureau, the central agency said on Tuesday.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-12-2020 15:47 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 15:32 IST
NCB arrests two Nigerian nationals, seizes large quantity of drugs in Bengaluru
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Two Nigerian nationals, including a woman, have been arrested here on charges of drug peddling and 3,000 ecstasy pills and cocaine, received from the Netherlands and Ethiopia through postal parcel service, seized by the Narcotic Control Bureau, the central agency said on Tuesday. Acting on intelligence inputs, a team of NCB officials arrested Ramla Shedafa Nancy and Emmanuel Michael when they arrived to collect the parcels at the Foreign Post Office here on December 18, a release from the agency said.

A total of 3,000 yellow and grey coloured ecstasy pills, totally weighing 610 gms and hidden in layers of table cloth in the parcels. The NCB team also recovered 235 grams of cocaine concealed in the inner walls of a corrugated box from another parcel, it said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that ecstasy pills were sourced from the Netherlands for distribution. The cocaine was received from Ethiopia, the NCB, which said. The bureau, which has busted several drug rackets in the state in the past few months, said it suspected that the passports of the arrested Nigerians were fake.

MDMA (methylenedioxy-methamphetamine), commonly known as ecstasy, is a party drug that alters mood and perception and reduces feelings of increased energy and pleasure. The NCB release said the popularity of such synthetic drugs have increased manifold over the past five years in the country.

Cocaine, also known as coke, is a strong stimulant most frequently used as a recreational drug. It was commonly snorted, inhaled as smoke, or dissolved and injected into a vein, the release said, adding high doses of the drug can result in very high blood pressure or body temperature.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

West Bengal ahead of other states on all development indices: CM Mamata Banerjee.

West Bengal ahead of other states on all development indices CM Mamata Banerjee....

U.S. issues additional visa restrictions on Chinese officials

The United States on Monday imposed additional visa restrictions on Chinese officials over alleged human rights abuses, taking further action against China in the final month of U.S. President Donald Trumps term. China said it would retalia...

Android 11 coming to Motorola phones: Here's full list of eligible devices

Motorola has released the list of all eligible smartphones that will be getting the Android 11 OS update soon. The latest iteration of the Android operating system brings a host of new features including easier ways to manage conversations,...

Political killings have decreased in Bengal over last 10 years under TMC rule: CM Mamata Banerjee.

Political killings have decreased in Bengal over last 10 years under TMC rule CM Mamata Banerjee....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020