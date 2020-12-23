Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cold wave intensifies in Kashmir, dry weather to continue till Christmas Day

The weather has remained dry and cold across Kashmir since it snowed on December 12, with the night temperature staying several degrees below the freezing point, a meteorological department official said.The weather department has forecast that the cold and dry weather would continue till Christmas Day. The Valley continued to reel under sub-zero night temperatures on Wednesday as well, even though there was a slight improvement in the mercury at most places.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 23-12-2020 15:07 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 14:45 IST
Cold wave intensifies in Kashmir, dry weather to continue till Christmas Day
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Cold condition intensified in Kashmir with most parts of the valley witnessing a dip in their minimum temperatures on Wednesday. The weather has remained dry and cold across Kashmir since it snowed on December 12, with the night temperature staying several degrees below the freezing point, a meteorological department official said.

The weather department has forecast that the cold and dry weather would continue till Christmas Day. The Valley continued to reel under sub-zero night temperatures on Wednesday as well, even though there was a slight improvement in the mercury at most places. Srinagar -- the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir -- recorded a low of minus 5 degrees Celsius, slightly up from the previous night's minus 5.2 degrees Celsius.

The mercury in Pahalgam in south Kashmir went down from the previous night's low of minus 5.8 degrees Celsius to settle at minus 6.6 degrees Celsius, officials said. It was the coldest recorded place in the Valley. They said Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 6 degrees Celsius, slightly down from Tuesday's minus 5.8 degrees Celsius.

Qazigund, the gateway town to the Valley, recorded a minimum of minus 4 degrees Celsius, while Kupwara in the north registered a low of minus 4.5 degrees Celsius and Kokernag, in the south, minus 4.0 degrees Celsius, the weather department officials said. 'Chillai-Kalan' -- the 40-day harshest winter period when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum -- began in Kashmir on Monday.

Cold wave grips the region during this period and the temperature drops considerably leading to the freezing of water bodies including the famous Dal Lake as well as the water supply lines in several parts of the valley. While 'Chillai-Kalan' will end on January 31, the cold wave continues even after that in Kashmir with a 20-day-long 'Chillai-Khurd' (small cold) and a 10-day-long 'Chillai-Bachha' (baby cold).

The meteorological department has said the weather is likely to remain mainly dry till December 25, but there is a possibility of light snow on higher reaches during December 26 and 27. There is no forecast of any major snowfall activity till the end of this month, it added..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Two Bengali films to release this Christmas

Two Bengali films are slated to hit theatres this Christmas. One of the two films Baghini, which was slated to be released four years back, is inspired by the life and struggle of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee but is not a biop...

Level of competition in I-League is getting higher every year: Poojary

With the I-League 2020-21 slated to begin on January 9, defending champions Churchill Brothers midfielder Vinil Poojary believes that the competition is getting tougher with each passing year. All teams are hard at work to prepare for what ...

UP CM directs COVID-19 tests for those who came to UP from abroad between Nov 25 and Dec 8

Amid concerns over a new variant of the coronavirus detected in the United Kingdom, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday that those who came to the state from abroad between November 25 and December 8 should underg...

Vikram Solar commissions over 900 KW solar plant at Falta unit in West Bengal

Clean energy solutions provider Vikram Solar on Wednesday announced commissioning of a 919.73 kilowatt rooftop solar plant at its Falta facility in West Bengal. The newly commissioned plant will fulfil over 27 per cent of the total electric...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020