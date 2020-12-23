Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tropical Malaysia works to boost cold-storage, get more COVID-19 shots

It will secure additional AstraZeneca vaccines under the global COVAX facility, and has begun talks with Moderna and Johnson & Johnson as a buffer, the minister added. Malaysia, where temperatures average 30 degrees Celsius year-round, wants to ensure a distribution network that does not need to store vaccines for long, Khairy said.

Reuters | Updated: 23-12-2020 17:11 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 16:37 IST
Tropical Malaysia works to boost cold-storage, get more COVID-19 shots
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Malaysia said on Wednesday it was talking with Pfizer and other companies to secure more COVID-19 vaccine doses to cover 83% of its population, and is drawing up plans to arrange ultra-cold storage in its tropical heat.

The Southeast Asian nation says it has so far got enough doses to inoculate 40% of its 32 million people, and has promised to spend $500 million to buy enough vaccines. The government, which has struck a deal to buy 12.8 million doses of U.S. drugmaker Pfizer-BioNTech's shot, said it was in talks for an option to buy more doses to cover another fifth of the population.

It is also in final talks to secure a total of 23.9 million doses from Chinese manufacturers Sinovac Biotech Ltd and CanSino Biologics, and from Russia's Gamaleya Institute, the maker of the Sputnik V vaccine, Science Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said. It will secure additional AstraZeneca vaccines under the global COVAX facility, and has begun talks with Moderna and Johnson & Johnson as a buffer, the minister added.

Malaysia, where temperatures average 30 degrees Celsius year-round, wants to ensure a distribution network that does not need to store vaccines for long, Khairy said. "Once the Pfizer vaccines come in, we are hoping that it will be a just-in-time roll out of vaccination," he said.

Pfizer's vaccines need to be stored and transported at minus 70 degrees Celsius (-94F), although they can be kept in a fridge for up to five days, or up to 15 days in a thermal shipping box. Some Asian countries have expressed reservations about the Pfizer vaccine due to tropical heat, remote island communities and a lack of ultra-cold freezers.

Malaysian's vaccine supply committee will identify ultra-cold storage facilities and aims to stagger distribution to ensure coverage in remote regions, ahead of the arrival of Pfizer's first shipment in February, Khairy said. Neighbouring Singapore was the first Asian nation to take delivery of a batch of the Pfizer vaccine on Monday from Belgium.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India's urban housing shortage rises 54 pc to 29 mn in 2018: Report

Indias urban housing shortage has risen 54 per cent to 29 million in 2018 from 18.78 million in 2012, based on the number of physically inadequately housed households, according to a research paper. According to the ICRIERs paper, titled Ho...

Brexit trade talks difficult as EU and UK still split on key issues

Britain and the European Union remained divided over competition and fishing on Wednesday as they tried to clinch a Brexit trade deal in time to avoid a turbulent split at the end of the year. Ireland said a deal was still possible before B...

Housing sales up 51 pc in Oct-Dec across 7 big cities : JLL India

Sales of residential properties are estimated to grow 51 percent across seven major cities during October-December compared with the previous quarter driven by festive demand, but demand is likely to fall 48 percent in 2020 due to the impac...

Ninety-year-old woman first in Switzerland to get COVID-19 shot

A 90-year-old woman in the canton of Lucerne on Wednesday became the first person in Switzerland to be vaccinated against the new coronavirus, as the Swiss military distributed a first instalment of 107,000 COVID-19 shots around the country...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020