Bitter cold persists in Haryana, Punjab; Adampur records 1.6 deg Celsius

Intense cold wave conditions prevailed in Haryana and Punjab on Thursday, with minimum temperatures hovering well below the normal limits. According to the Meteorological Department officials here, Adampur in Punjab reeled under intense chill recording a low of 1.6 degrees Celsius, while biting cold prevailed in Ludhiana too at 2.1 degrees Celsius.

Among other places in Punjab, Halwara recorded a low of 2.5 degrees Celsius. Faridkot, Bathinda, Amritsar, Patiala and Gurdaspur also experienced a cold night recording respective lows of 3.6, 4.8, 4, 5.6 and 5.8 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Ambala, Karnal, Narnaul, Rohtak, Bhiwani and Sirsa also registered below normal minimums at 5.7, 2.9, 4.6, 4.6, 5.2 and 6.3 degrees Celsius. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 4.7 degrees Celsius.

The MeT Department officials said fog reduced visibility in the morning at places including Karnal, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala.