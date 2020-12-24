Left Menu
MuDiTa Express Cargo signs MoU with SpiceJet for COVID-19 vaccine distribution across India

Besides, it has also been involved in central governments polio immunisation programme, a release said.Our vast network and in-depth reach across geographies of India will help in the last mile delivery of COVID-19 vaccine in the country, MuDiTa Express Director Amit Gulati said.

MuDiTa Express Cargo has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with budget carrier SpiceJet for distribution of COVID-19 vaccine across India, the express logistics services provider said on Thursday. MuDiTa Express has been transporting vaccines for major pharma companies such as Serum Institute, Sanofi India, Sun Pharma, Wockhardt, Glenmark, among others. Besides, it has also been involved in central government's polio immunisation programme, a release said.

''Our vast network and in-depth reach across geographies of India will help in the last mile delivery of COVID-19 vaccine in the country,'' MuDiTa Express Director Amit Gulati said. ''We have been at the forefront of distributing the Pulse Polio Vaccine on behalf of the government of India for the last 20 years, and possess deep domain knowledge of the (-) 20 degrees temperature control required for such movements,'' he added.

The company has trained workforce to handle dangerous goods and has the necessary certifications to document, pack and transport cold chain vaccines which are covered as Class 9 Packing Groups under UN 1845 Packing Instructions, using dry ice as a packing material, he said. ''Mission critical deliveries are our forte and what could be more critical than the COVID-19 vaccine,'' Gulati said.

With cross dock facilities at all major cities and a pan-India distribution network integrated through a fleet of dedicated vehicles for distribution from major airports to tier-2 and tier-3 cities, the company has the capability to turn around vaccine shipments in the shortest possible time, MuDiTa Express Cargo said..

