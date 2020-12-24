Left Menu
People News Roundup: Supermodel Stella Tennant dies suddenly aged 50

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Supermodel Stella Tennant dies suddenly aged 50 Stella Tennant, one of Britain's top models, has died at the age of 50, British media reported on Wednesday. Tennant was born into the Scottish aristocracy. Her unconventional, androgynous looks helped her break into the world of fashion in the 1990s.

Stella Tennant, one of Britain's top models, has died at the age of 50, British media reported on Wednesday. Tennant was born into the Scottish aristocracy. Her unconventional, androgynous looks helped her break into the world of fashion in the 1990s.

