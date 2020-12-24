Rajasthan reels under intense cold wave

Rajasthan reels under intense cold wavePTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-12-2020 19:28 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 19:28 IST
Most parts of Rajasthan reeled under intense cold conditions on Thursday, Met officials said
Churu was the coldest place in the state with a minimum temperature of 4.8 degrees Celsius followed by Pilani where the night temperature was 4.9 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological department said. The weather conditions would remain the same during the next 24 hours, the official said.
