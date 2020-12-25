Marginal rise in temperatures in Rajasthan; Churu coldest at 3.7 deg C
The mercury dipped to 4.4 degrees Celsius in Pilani, the meteorological department said.Ganganagar, Sikar, Alwar, Jaipur, Jaisalmer and Bikaner recorded their respective minimum temperatures at 5.8 degrees Celsius, 7 degrees Celsius, 7.6 degrees Celsius, 9.3 degrees Celsius, 11.5 degrees Celsius and 12.6 degrees Celsius, according to the weather office here.PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-12-2020 12:03 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 11:55 IST
Rajasthan's Churu on Friday recorded a low of 3.7 degrees Celsius, the lowest in the plains of the state, while other places saw a marginal increase in temperatures. The mercury dipped to 4.4 degrees Celsius in Pilani, the meteorological department said.
Ganganagar, Sikar, Alwar, Jaipur, Jaisalmer and Bikaner recorded their respective minimum temperatures at 5.8 degrees Celsius, 7 degrees Celsius, 7.6 degrees Celsius, 9.3 degrees Celsius, 11.5 degrees Celsius and 12.6 degrees Celsius, according to the weather office here. Similar weather conditions are likely to prevail till Saturday, it said.
ALSO READ
10 injured after portion of under-construction overbridge collapses in Rajasthan's Kota
Voting for members in 50 urban local bodies in 12 districts of Rajasthan on Friday
1,592 new COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, toll touches 2,500
Gehlot asks officials to scale up COVID-19 testing in Rajasthan
Rajasthan: Nine infants die at Kota hospital in 24 hours, govt orders probe