Avalanche in Iran kills at least one climber

An avalanche on a mountain summit outside Iran's capital Tehran killed at least one climber on Friday, the local Red Crescent said, after heavy overnight snow blizzards. Shahin Fathi, head of the charity's search-and-rescue unit, told state television another climber was missing and feared dead after the incident on the Kolakchal Summit, while two others were injured and taken to hospital.

Rescuers were also dispatched to two more summits in north Tehran, where other climbers were stranded, he said. The city is located at the foot of the Alborz mountain range, which is home to several ski resorts. The heavy snow in several parts of Iran has closed many roads.