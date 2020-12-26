Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odd News Roundup: Colombian taxi driver and canine co-pilot spread Christmas cheer

Surveillance footage at the plant in Ulyanovsk, a city located around 700 km (435 miles) southeast of Moscow, on Monday showed worker Mikhail Tukash scooping up a white plastic bag from a conveyor belt and slashing it open to discover a black and white male cat inside. Downing Street cat grabs the Brexit limelight with pigeon pounce Larry the Downing Street Cat, always a favourite of camera crews awaiting news outside the home of the British prime minister, found himself captivating the world's media on Monday as they waited in vain in for a Brexit breakthrough.

Reuters | Updated: 26-12-2020 18:49 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 18:26 IST
Odd News Roundup: Colombian taxi driver and canine co-pilot spread Christmas cheer
Representative Image Image Credit:

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Colombian taxi driver and canine co-pilot spread Christmas cheer

People looking for a bit of Christmas merriment in the Colombian capital might find it in an unexpected place: the front seat of a taxi, in the form of a costumed canine co-pilot. Taxi driver Nicolas Walteros and his beloved dog Colonel take passengers around the city together, dressed in matching green Santa tops and hats, aviator sunglasses and a fluffy fake beard resting on the pup's blonde snout.

Happy Fishmas - Thai aquarium gets surprise Santa visit Visitors to an aquarium in Thailand got a big surprise this week when Santa Claus swam by, carrying a sack full of food and surrounded by shoals of curious fish. The basement aquarium in the Bangkok shopping mall was the last place families were expecting to see Father Christmas, equipped with fins, oxygen tank and a dive mask.

Santa on his way, vaccinated and free of quarantine restrictions - U.S. officials Santa Claus, vaccinated against COVID-19 and free of quarantine restrictions mere mortals face, was making his annual jaunt across the globe on Christmas Eve and being tracked by the U.S. and Canadian military, officials said on Thursday. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease official, said Santa was vaccinated against COVID-19 and could travel without risk of infection.

Saved from the garbage, Russian cat lands on its feet in minister's chair When a worker at a Russian waste-sorting plant rescued a cat from imminent death, he had no idea it would end up with an honorary title and napping in a government official's chair. Surveillance footage at the plant in Ulyanovsk, a city located around 700 km (435 miles) southeast of Moscow, on Monday showed worker Mikhail Tukash scooping up a white plastic bag from a conveyor belt and slashing it open to discover a black and white male cat inside.

Downing Street cat grabs the Brexit limelight with pigeon pounce Larry the Downing Street Cat, always a favourite of camera crews awaiting news outside the home of the British prime minister, found himself captivating the world's media on Monday as they waited in vain in for a Brexit breakthrough. But much like the negotiators, who had been promising an imminent deal for almost a day, he flattered to deceive as he smoothly stalked a pigeon, pounced on it - and then let it slip from his grasp.

TRENDING

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Antibodies target different part of coronavirus in severe COVID-19 cases: Study

Odd News Roundup: Christmas cheer with taxi driver and canine; aquarium gets surprise Santa visit and more

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEX, Innomar Strategies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MP to implement signed crop purchase agreement proforma plan

Amid protests against the Centres new farm laws, the Madhya Pradesh government has decided to implement a plan in which a signed proforma of the agreement between a farmer and crop purchasing firm or trader will be deposited in the sub-divi...

Class 10 West Bengal board exams for 2021 to start from June 1

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education on Saturday announced that the class 10 exams for 2021 will start from June 1, with strict adherence to all COVID-19 protocols. The secondary exams will continue till June 10, an official of the ...

Mandala puja held at Sabarimala

Amid strict COVID-19 protocols, the auspicious Mandala puja was held at the Lord Ayyappa temple here, marking the end of the first leg of the 62-days-long annual pilgrimage season. In the place of thousands of pilgrims, who queued up for ho...

Govt procures paddy worth Rs 84,928 cr this kharif season so far

Paddy procurement has increased by 25 per cent in this kharif marketing season so far to 449.83 lakh tonnes at the minimum support price MSP, valued at Rs 84,928.10 crore. In the ongoing Kharif Marketing Season KMS 2020-21, Government conti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020