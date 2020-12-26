Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude hits Dilglipur in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter Scale jolted the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Saturday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed. The earthquake occurred 320 kilometers north of Diglipur at 7:49 pm at a depth of 50 kilometers.

No casualties have been reported so far. More details are awaited. (ANI)

