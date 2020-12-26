Left Menu
Development News Edition

Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude hits Dilglipur in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter Scale jolted the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Saturday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.

ANI | Diglipur (Andaman And Nicobar Islands) | Updated: 26-12-2020 20:32 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 20:32 IST
Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude hits Dilglipur in Andaman and Nicobar Islands
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter Scale jolted the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Saturday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed. The earthquake occurred 320 kilometers north of Diglipur at 7:49 pm at a depth of 50 kilometers.

No casualties have been reported so far. More details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read: Andaman-Nicobar DGP Deependra Pathak transferred to Delhi: MHA

TRENDING

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Antibodies target different part of coronavirus in severe COVID-19 cases: Study

Odd News Roundup: Christmas cheer with taxi driver and canine; aquarium gets surprise Santa visit and more

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEX, Innomar Strategies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey's coronavirus death toll rises by 253 -ministry

Turkeys coronavirus death toll rose by 253 in the last 24 hours, Health Ministry data showed on Saturday, bringing total deaths to 19,624. Numbers of cases fell for a third consecutive day, to 15,118, bringing total cases since the beginnin...

Leicester rallies twice to draw 2-2 with Manchester United

Jamie Vardys deflected strike in the 85th minute helped Leicester come from behind for a second time to draw 2-2 against Manchester United and keep hold of second place in the Premier League on Saturday. Bruno Fernandes looked to be sending...

Army holds awareness prog for border residents for protection during Pak ceasefire violations

The Army Saturday conducted an awareness programme for border residents to protect themselves during ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the Line of Control LoC in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said. An inter...

Govt making persistent efforts to improve quality of education in Haryana: CM

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said his government has been making persistent efforts to improve the quality of education in the state and has done a lot of work on this front. He said the government is also developi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020