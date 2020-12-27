Magnitude 5.3 earthquake strikes eastern Turkey - EMSC

Magnitude 5.3 earthquake strikes eastern Turkey - EMSCReuters | Ankara | Updated: 27-12-2020 12:30 IST | Created: 27-12-2020 12:29 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 struck eastern Turkey, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Sunday.
The quake occurred at a depth of 2 km (1.2 miles), the EMSC said. The centre initially reported the magnitude as 6.4.
