Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K: Jagti township to get multipurpose indoor stadium

Jagti township housing Kashmiri migrant Pandits near here will get a multipurpose indoor stadium to provide better infrastructure facilities for the training of young sports aspirants, Advisor to Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Farooq Khan said Sunday.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 27-12-2020 19:42 IST | Created: 27-12-2020 19:37 IST
J-K: Jagti township to get multipurpose indoor stadium
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Jagti township housing Kashmiri migrant Pandits near here will get a multipurpose indoor stadium to provide better infrastructure facilities for the training of young sports aspirants, Advisor to Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Farooq Khan said Sunday. Speaking at the closing ceremony of first sports carnival at Jagti township, Khan stressed upon the younger generation to adopt sports culture and inculcate sports in their lives in general as a foundation of a healthy and disciplined life

''A multipurpose indoor stadium with dedicated permanent coaches will be set up to provide better infrastructure facilities for the training of young sports aspirants," he said. Khan lauded the efforts of Global Solace and Vishwa Kashmiri Samaj in organising the sports event for migrant children and expressed confidence that such activities would certainly infuse positive outlook among the younger generation.

TRENDING

Reuters Odd News Summary

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Scientists decode how coronavirus interacts with proteins in human cells

Health News Roundup: Russia's total number of COVID-19 cases crosses 3 million mark; South Korea logs second-highest daily tally of COVID cases amid prison, church outbreaks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UP: Bank employee found dead in hotel room

The body of a Hyderabad-based bank employee was found in the room of a hotel here on Sunday, police said. Rajkumar, 35, had come here on December 24 to join his duty at the Bank of India branch located in Fariha locality and was living in a...

High-level Chinese delegation in Nepal to 'take stock' of political situation

A high-level Chinese delegation led by a vice minister of the Chinese Communist Party arrived in Kathmandu on Sunday to take stock of Nepals political situation after the dissolution of Parliament and subsequent split in the ruling Nepal Co...

Want BJP to be strong in every polling booth: MP in charge

The BJPs Madhya Pradesh incharge Muralidhar Rao on Sunday said a roadmap would beprepared to strengthen the party in every polling booth in thestate over the next two yearsRao was on his first visit here after he was made thestate in charge...

Hockey star Natmita Toppo honoured with Ekalabya Puraskar

India womens hockey team player Namita Toppo was on Sunday conferred with the prestigious Ekalabya Puraskar for her contribution to the game. Toppo was honoured for her performance from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2020 at both national and i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020