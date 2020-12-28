Rains lash parts of Punjab, Haryana

Piercing cold weather conditions prevailed on Monday in most parts of Punjab and Haryana which received overnight rains, Meteorological Department officials said. Fog reduced visibility in the morning at various places in Punjab including Ludhiana, Patiala, Bathinda, Faridkot, Adampur and Halwara, they said.

As biting cold continued, minimum temperatures at most places settled below normal limits. Bathinda was the coldest place in Punjab while Ludhiana braved a cold night at 2.1 degrees Celsius.

Patiala, Adampur, Halwara, Faridkot and Gurdaspur also recorded below normal minimums at 3.6 degrees Celsius, 3.4 degrees Celsius, 3.6 degrees Celsius, 4 degrees Celsius and 5.5 degrees Celsius, respectively. However, Amritsar's minimum settled above normal limits at 7.2 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Narnaul was the coldest place recording a low of 1.6 degrees Celsius. Hisar also reeled under severe cold at 2.7 degrees Celsius. Biting cold also prevailed in Karnal, Rohtak, Sirsa, Bhiwani and Ambala which recorded respective minimums of 3.6 degrees Celsius, 3.2 degrees Celsius, 3.2 degrees Celsius, 4.5 degrees Celsius and 5 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 6.4 degrees Celsius. Some of the places that received rains overnight included Chandigarh (4.3 mm), Ambala (4.5 mm), Amritsar (4.2 mm), Ludhiana (1.6 mm), Patiala (2.2 mm), Pathankot (1.4 mm), Adampur (0.5 mm), Faridkot (1 mm) and Gurdaspur (4.5 mm).