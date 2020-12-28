Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rains lash parts of Punjab, Haryana

Bathinda was the coldest place in Punjab while Ludhiana braved a cold night at 2.1 degrees Celsius.Patiala, Adampur, Halwara, Faridkot and Gurdaspur also recorded below normal minimums at 3.6 degrees Celsius, 3.4 degrees Celsius, 3.6 degrees Celsius, 4 degrees Celsius and 5.5 degrees Celsius, respectively.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-12-2020 11:18 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 11:02 IST
Rains lash parts of Punjab, Haryana
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Piercing cold weather conditions prevailed on Monday in most parts of Punjab and Haryana which received overnight rains, Meteorological Department officials said. Fog reduced visibility in the morning at various places in Punjab including Ludhiana, Patiala, Bathinda, Faridkot, Adampur and Halwara, they said.

As biting cold continued, minimum temperatures at most places settled below normal limits. Bathinda was the coldest place in Punjab while Ludhiana braved a cold night at 2.1 degrees Celsius.

Patiala, Adampur, Halwara, Faridkot and Gurdaspur also recorded below normal minimums at 3.6 degrees Celsius, 3.4 degrees Celsius, 3.6 degrees Celsius, 4 degrees Celsius and 5.5 degrees Celsius, respectively. However, Amritsar's minimum settled above normal limits at 7.2 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Narnaul was the coldest place recording a low of 1.6 degrees Celsius. Hisar also reeled under severe cold at 2.7 degrees Celsius. Biting cold also prevailed in Karnal, Rohtak, Sirsa, Bhiwani and Ambala which recorded respective minimums of 3.6 degrees Celsius, 3.2 degrees Celsius, 3.2 degrees Celsius, 4.5 degrees Celsius and 5 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 6.4 degrees Celsius. Some of the places that received rains overnight included Chandigarh (4.3 mm), Ambala (4.5 mm), Amritsar (4.2 mm), Ludhiana (1.6 mm), Patiala (2.2 mm), Pathankot (1.4 mm), Adampur (0.5 mm), Faridkot (1 mm) and Gurdaspur (4.5 mm).

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India's mining sector to witness reforms, flurry of activities in 2021

The countrys mining sector will see hectic activities in the new year with the central governments approvals for pending mining reforms expected in January itself and efforts continuing to bolster overall mineral output. The reforms will pa...

Tips Industries, Facebook ink global licensing deal

Music record label Tips Industries on Monday announced a global deal with social media giant Facebook to license its music for videos and other social experiences across Facebook and Instagram. It has been a big and significant year for Tip...

Bangladesh to ship new group of Rohingya refugees to remote island

Bangladesh will move a second group of Rohingya refugees to a low-lying island in the Bay of Bengal on Tuesday, officials said, despite calls by rights groups to stop the relocation on safety grounds.More than 1,100 Rohingya refugees, membe...

Army Chief Gen Naravane leaves for South Korea on 3-day visit

Army Chief Gen MM Naravane on Monday left for South Korea on a three-day visit during which he will hold talks with the top defence brass of the country on ways to expand bilateral military cooperation, officials said. South Korea has been ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020