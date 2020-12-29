Dec 31 celebrations to wind up before 10 PM in Mahabaleshwar

As revellers are flocking Mahabaleshwar and Panchgani hill stations in Maharashtra to ring in New Year, authorities have restricted holding of all events beyond 10 PM on December 31 and invoked section 144 of the CrPC banning asssmebly of more than four persons, as per an official order issued on Tuesday. Besides, hotels, restaurants and roadside dhabas in Satara district, in which these hill stations are located, will not be allowed to operate beyond 11 pm on the New Year eve, collector Shekhar Singh said in the order.

However, the hotels, restaurants and dabhas (roadside eateries) located on national highways have been excluded from the order. ''It has become important to impose some curbs on December 31 in view of the COVID-19 situation and the influx of the tourists in Mahabaleshwar and Panchgani.

''As per the provisions under CrPC 144, I impose restrictions on all events beyond 10 pm in Mahabaleshwar and Panchgani on December 31,'' as per the order. The collector has warned of action against violators under the Disaster Management Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).