Left Menu
Development News Edition

Haryana govt amends registration manual to curb fraudulent property transfers

In a decision to protect the rights of property owners by checking fraudulent transfers, the Haryana government has issued a notification amending the Haryana Registration Manual.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-12-2020 18:13 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 17:43 IST
Haryana govt amends registration manual to curb fraudulent property transfers

In a decision to protect the rights of property owners by checking fraudulent transfers, the Haryana government has issued a notification amending the Haryana Registration Manual. Additional Chief Secretary and Financial Commissioner, Revenue and Disaster Management Department, Sanjeev Kaushal said here on Tuesday that the amendment had been made to ensure that persons with valid titles would not have to seek legal recourse to get the deed of the fraudulent sale cancelled, and may continue to have the liberty to enjoy their property.

The amendment would empower registering officers to accept and register cancellation deeds cancelling the sale deeds earlier registered fraudulently by a person who is not entitled to transfer such property. If a person has a right in the property and someone else transfers it without his consent, the right in that property still continues to subsist in the true owner and the transfer has no effect on such title, he said, according to an official statement.

The notification to amend the Manual, which contains instructions related to registration, transfer and sale of property, was issued on December 23. According to the amendment, if a document relating to transfer by way of sale, gift, mortgage, exchange, lease or otherwise, is registered of 'Shamlat Deh' (village common land) land vested or deemed to have been vested in the Panchayat Deh under the Punjab Common Lands (Regulation) Act, 1961, or in Municipalities, the Block Development Panchayat Officer, Secretary or Executive Officer or Commissioner, Municipal Corporation or District Municipal Commissioner, would get the cancellation deed registered after seeking approval of the Deputy Commissioner or other superior authority.

'Panchayat Deh' is the property owned, managed and controlled by a panchayat.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

Is Prison Break Season 6 under development once again?

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Agritech startup Gramophone raises Rs 25 cr from investors for growth

Agri-tech startup Gramophone on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 25 crore from investors, including Siana Capital, and will use the funds for customer acquisition and strengthen its platform. The Indore-based firm in a statement said that it h...

HC adjourns plea over lawyer's fees paid by BMC in Kangana case

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing on a plea challenging the fees paid by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC to a senior lawyer in the Kangana Ranaut bungalow demolition case. The court questioned why the petitio...

EU criticises China for jailing citizen-journalist who reported on COVID

The European Union on Tuesday criticised the jailing of a citizen-journalist in China who reported on the early outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic from Wuhan. A Chinese court handed down a four-year jail term on Monday to Zhang Zhan, who ...

Dry run for COVID-19 vaccination drive successfully conducted in 4 states: Health Ministry

A two-day dry run to assess the readiness of the mechanism laid out for the COVID-19 immunisation drive, which is expected to begin soon, was successfully conducted in Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab and Assam, the Union Health Ministry sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020