RFID system set-up at 13 Toll Plazas in Delhi to control vehicular pollution

The Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) system was set-up at 13 Toll Plazas in Delhi to control vehicular pollution from commercial vehicles entering Delhi. These 13 toll plazas contribute to about 70 % commercial vehicles entry to NCT of Delhi.

It was brought into the notice of the Commission for Air Quality Management for Delhi NCR and adjoining areas that RFID is not being fully implemented at 13 toll plazas in Delhi w.e.f. 14/08/2020 and waiver are being given to Commercial Vehicles without such RFID tags or inadequate balance in the tags.

Considering the pollution scenario in Delhi and the fact that commercial vehicles are an important contributor to the vehicular pollution, South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has been instructed to ensure RFID compliance at all the 13 toll plazas with effect from 01st January 2021 and disallowing entry of vehicles without RFID tags or inadequate balance in the tags.

SDMC has also been directed to give adequate publicity and advance intimation to minimize inconvenience to the drivers of commercial vehicles entering Delhi.

