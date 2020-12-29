Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vardhan nominated to board of Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation

The Union health minister will be representing India at the board from January 1, 2021, until December 31, 2023, it said.The board normally meets twice a year in June and November-December and holds an annual retreat, generally in March or April.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 22:02 IST
Vardhan nominated to board of Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has been nominated by the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI) as a member on its board, according to an official statement on Tuesday. The GAVI Board is responsible for strategic direction and policy-making, oversees the operations of the Vaccine Alliance and monitors programme implementation.

Vardhan will be representing the South East Area Regional Office (SEARO)/Western Pacific Regional Office (WPRO) constituency on the GAVI Board. The seat is currently held by Myint Htwe of Myanmar, the Union Health Ministry said in its statement. The Union health minister will be representing India at the board from January 1, 2021, until December 31, 2023, it said.

The board normally meets twice a year in June and November-December and holds an annual retreat, generally in March or April. All these meetings are normally attended in-person. With membership drawn from a range of partner organisations as well as experts from the private sector, the board provides a forum for balanced strategic decision-making, innovation and partner collaboration, the statement said.

GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance as part of its mission to save lives, reduce poverty and protect the world against the threat of epidemics, has helped vaccinate more than 822 million children in the world's poorest countries, preventing more than 14 million future deaths. Dr NgoziOkonjo-lweala presently serves as Chair of the GAVI Alliance Board.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

Is Prison Break Season 6 under development once again?

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NDMC approves Khan Market redevelopment plan

The New Delhi Municipal Council NDMC on Tuesday approved the proposal for redevelopment of the Khan Market Community Centre. In a council meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the council considered over 30 proposals placed bef...

Phulbani coldest place in Odisha at 5.5 degrees Celsius

Phulbani in Kandhamal district was the coldest place in Odisha on Tuesday at 5.5 degrees Celsius even as the MeT office forecast said there will further fall in minimum temperature across the state. Against seven different stations recordin...

Chile records first case of British variant of coronavirus - health ministry

Chile said on Tuesday it had recorded its first case of the British variant of coronavirus, prompting health authorities to reinstate a mandatory quarantine period for all visitors entering the South American nation from abroad. The variant...

European stocks extend year-end rally on Brexit deal boost

European stocks closed at a fresh 10-month high on Tuesday, powered by a Brexit trade deal, hopes of a bigger U.S. stimulus package and a marathon COVID-19 vaccination campaign.The pan-European STOXX 600 ended up 0.8, rising for a fifth str...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020