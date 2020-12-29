Dr Harsh Vardhan releases report Action Agenda for Atma Nirbhar Bharat

The Minister of Science& Technology, Earth Sciences and Health & Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan released the report Action Agenda for an AtmaNirbhar Bharat(AAAN) prepared by Technology Information, Forecasting and Assessment Council (TIFAC) in New Delhi today. Secretary, DST, Prof Ashutosh Sharma; ED, TIFAC Prof Pradeep Srivastava and other senior scientists from TIFAC were present on the occasion.

The comprehensive report AAAN is a consequential follow-up of the TIFAC's White Paper on Focused Interventions for 'Make in India': post-COVID -19 which was released earlier in July 2020 by Dr Harsh Vardhan. The White Paper highlighted five thrust sectors namely, Healthcare, Machinery, ICT, Agriculture, Manufacturing, and Electronics that would be critical for India's economic growth post-COVID using technology stimulus and captured sector-specific strengths, market trends and opportunities.

Addressing at the event, Dr Harsh Vardhan said that the vision of the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has stood by us during the Covid pandemic. It is this which has given confidence to the people of the country, " We have been able to beat the virus, we have even left behind the professional acumen of the world". " We have shown to the world 'When India decides, it does'", the Minister stated.

Appreciating the diligent efforts of TIFAC, Dr Harsh Vardhan said that the ideas contained in the AAAN report should be taken forward with the implementing agencies. "The ultimate outcome of the report has to be an addition to the quality of life and how our efforts can contribute to Atmanirbhar Bharat", the Minister explained.

Elaborating the need for relentless efforts, "Implementing the action agenda requires a lot of efforts, perseverance and pursuance and we should not be found wanting in this area". A roadmap should be drawn for implementing the key suggestions in the AAAN report by 15th August 2022 when India turns 75 years old, Dr Harsh Vardhan advised.

Secretary, DST said that the aim of the Action Report is to create a sense of Scientific Social Responsibility and to lay down imperatives for the future of technology in India. It looks at the challenges, possibilities and how to find solutions, he said.

Prof Pradeep Srivastava made a detailed presentation on the AAAN report.

(With Inputs from PIB)