Dense fog blankets Punjab, Haryana; cold wave persists
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-12-2020 12:07 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 11:42 IST
Cold wave conditions prevailed in most parts of Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday, even as a thick layer of fog enveloped the two states in the morning. The minimum temperatures hovered well below the normal limits at most places, even though there was a marginal increase as compared to Tuesday's temperatures.
At a low of 1.8 degrees Celsius, Amritsar was the coldest place in Punjab. Bathinda, Faridkot and Adampur also shivered under intense cold, recording respective minimum temperatures of 2.2, 2.3 nd 2.9 degrees Celsius, Meteorological Department officials said.
Gurdaspur, Ludhiana, Pathankot and Patiala recorded respective lows of 4.7, 5.5, 5.1 and 6 degrees Celsius. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, also experienced a cold night at 4.6 degrees Celsius.
Narnaul was the coldest place in Haryana recording a low of 2.4 degrees Celsius, while Hisar, Sirsa and Bhiwani also reeled under biting chill with respective minimum temperatures of 3.7, 3.6 and 3.9 degrees Celsius. Ambala and Karnal, too, experienced a cold night recording minimum temperatures of 4.2 and 4.4 degrees Celsius, respectively.
According to the MeT department officials, barring Rohtak, a thick blanket of fog enveloped the two states in the morning, reducing visibility levels..
