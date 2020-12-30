Left Menu
Development News Edition

Scientists develop new method for visualizing breath to evaluate face masks

The novel system, described in the journal Applied Optics, images temperature differences between exhaled breath and the surrounding air to estimate how far the breath travels before being dispersed into the surrounding air.According to study author Thomas Moore from Rollins College in the US, the new technique can also be used to study the details of how breath flows from the mouth while speaking or singing, which could be useful for music instruction and speech therapy.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 30-12-2020 15:25 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 15:14 IST
Scientists develop new method for visualizing breath to evaluate face masks
Representative Image Image Credit: Videoblocks

A new method for visualising the air exhaled while someone is speaking or singing could shed light on how diseases such as COVID-19 spread, and help evaluate the effectiveness of face masks, according to a study. The novel system, described in the journal Applied Optics, images temperature differences between exhaled breath and the surrounding air to estimate how far the breath travels before being dispersed into the surrounding air.

According to study author Thomas Moore from Rollins College in the US, the new technique can also be used to study the details of how breath flows from the mouth while speaking or singing, which could be useful for music instruction and speech therapy. Originally developed to study the flow of air through musical instruments such as organ pipes, Moore said he began imaging the breath of people speaking and singing. ''I realized that by scaling up my existing system, I could likely determine how far the breath extends and how effective masks may be in limiting the extent of the breath,'' he added.

While most existing approaches used to image exhaled breath require expensive equipment and can image only a relatively small area, Moore said the new design uses common commercially available optical components to overcome these limitations. The new technique, Moore explained, is based on the fact that the speed of light changes depending on the temperature of air it passes through.

As breath is warmer than the surrounding air, the light transmitted through the exhaled air arrives at the camera slightly sooner than light that did not pass through it, which he said can be used to create images of the air. According to Moore, the technique can reveal new information that may affect how we approach distancing and masking requirements, especially when outdoors. ''The pandemic has caused an economic catastrophe for many musicians, and any information we can give them that will help them get back to work is important,'' he added.

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Uttarakhand: Out of 227 UK returnees, 25 still untraced

Out of 227 returnees from the United Kingdom, the Dehradun administration has tracked 202 people so far, while 25 people are still untraced. Police, Local Intelligence Unit and other units are helping the local authorities to track these 25...

GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks near record peak, dollar stumbles again

World stocks edged closer to recent record highs and Asian shares hit a record peak on Wednesday, as investors bet on a strong economic recovery next year, with the upbeat mood pushing the safe-haven dollar to its lowest since April 2018.Eu...

Rs 3.09 crore worth sugarcane procured by mills in Muzaffarnagar: Officials

Eight sugar mills have procured over Rs 3 crore worth of sugarcane from farmers during the current crushing season, officials said here on Wednesday.According to District Cane Officer R D Trivedi, the eight sugar mills comprise Khatauli, Ma...

Sensex rises by 133.14 points to close at record high of 47,746.22; Nifty jumps 49.35 pts to 13,981.95.

Sensex rises by 133.14 points to close at record high of 47,746.22 Nifty jumps 49.35 pts to 13,981.95....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020