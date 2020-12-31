Left Menu
MP feels the chill, Datia shivers at 2.8 degrees Celsius

Large parts of Madhya Pradesh are reeling under severe cold weather conditions with Datia recording 2.8 degrees Celsius temperature, the lowest so far in the state this winter, with no respite in sight for the next few days, the IMD said on Thursday.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 31-12-2020 19:05 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 19:05 IST
Large parts of Madhya Pradesh are reeling under severe cold weather conditions with Datia recording 2.8 degrees Celsius temperature, the lowest so far in the state this winter, with no respite in sight for the next few days, the IMD said on Thursday. The existing cold weather conditions are likely to continue in the state for the next two to three days, said G D Mishra, a senior meteorologist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD)'s Bhopal office.

This is the second wave of biting cold being experienced in December. Large parts of the state were in the grip of severe cold from December 19 to 23 following a wet spell, he added.

According to weather forecast valid till Friday morning, cold waves are expected to sweep isolated places in Dhar, Gwalior and Datia districts. Isolated places in the Chambal division and ten districts, including Sagar, are likely to experience cold days, the IMD said.

Thick fog may engulf some places in Gwalior and Chambal divisions, while light to moderate fog is expected at isolated places in Jabalpur, Balaghat, Tikamgarh and Chhattarpur districts, it said. ''In the 24 hours that ended at 8.30 am on Thursday, minimum temperatures in the range of 3 to 10 degrees Celsius were recorded at the IMD's 31 weather stations in the state,'' Mishra said.

''The state's lowest minimum temperature of 2.8 degrees Celsius was recorded at Datia,'' he said, adding this was also the lowest temperature registered so far in the state this winter season. ''Severe cold conditions prevailed in Bhopal, Indore and Ujjain divisions. The Sagar division also experienced cold weather,'' the IMD official added.

When the mercury dips by 6.5 degrees Celsius below the average minimum temperature, an extreme cold day is experienced, Mishra explained. ''Cold wave conditions prevailed in Indore, Gwalior and some other parts,'' he said.

Chilly winds have been blowing in Madhya Pradesh from northern India, which experienced snowfall recently, the IMD official said..

