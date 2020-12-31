Left Menu
Development News Edition

IIT-KGP to train scientists, engineers in high-performance

The IIT-KGP got the project, NSM Nodal Center for training in HPC and AI, from the Centre for Advanced Computing C-DAC, the Research and Development organisation of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, under the National Supercomputing Mission NSM.The NSM envisages empowering academic and RD institutions spread over the country by installing a supercomputing grid comprising of more than 70 high- performance computing facilities.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 31-12-2020 19:30 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 19:30 IST
IIT-KGP to train scientists, engineers in high-performance

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur has received a project to impart training to students, faculty, scientists, researchers in high-performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence, the institute said in a statement. HPC refers to the practice of aggregating computing power in a way that delivers much higher performance than one could get out of a typical desktop computer in order to solve large problems in science, engineering and business.

It is used in applications such as oil exploration, drug development, weather prediction, and other scientific computing needs. The IIT-KGP got the project, ''NSM Nodal Center for training in HPC and AI'', from the Centre for Advanced Computing (C-DAC), the Research and Development organisation of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, under the National Supercomputing Mission (NSM).

The NSM envisages empowering academic and R&D institutions spread over the country by installing a supercomputing grid comprising of more than 70 high- performance computing facilities. The IIT Kharagpur's project will focus on manpower- creation and upskilling of students, faculty, scientists, researchers, scientific users in large scale computing across different domains, to bridge the gap between application and development aspects in HPC, the statement said.

In the first phase, the topics to be covered are fundamental areas like basics of scientific computing, HPC-AI convergence and application areas such as computational biology and computational fluid dynamics. ''Recent developments in computational techniques in various domains and science and engineering have been strongly linked with efficient utilisation of HPC resources. Therefore, it is essential to impart HPC training to the researchers working in the application domain,'' said Prof Somnath Roy, principal investigator of the project.

It is also important that engineers and developers working on HPC understand the requirement posed by the domain experts, Roy said. ''We have already conducted an online training programme on the basics of HPC along with other nodal centres of C-DAC which attracted around 800 students from diverse backgrounds,'' he said.

The institute has set up the Center for Computational and Data Sciences (CCDS) funded by the Department of Science and Technology (DST) to carry out next-generation inter- disciplinary research and teaching activities that involve the HPC platform. The statement said that Param-vidya, a dedicated computing platform, will be made available to IIT Kharagpur under NSM for this training and up-skilling purpose.

The institute hosts supercomputer Paramshakti delivered and commissioned through NSM..

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

N.Korea holds New Year's Eve show despite COVID-19 restrictions

Crowds of partiers filled the main square in the North Korean capital Pyongyang on Thursday night to watch a concert and fireworks show marking the new year, state media showed, amid restrictions aimed at preventing a coronavirus outbreak.S...

Bengaluru/Chennai say no to public celebrations to welcome 2021

The new year festivities in Bengaluru will be lacklustre this year following the prohibitory orders imposed by the city police to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and its new variant. Chennai will also see virtually no public celebrations as ...

COVID SCIENCE-UK variant linked to high viral loads, Neanderthal gene offers protection

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. UK coronavirus variant associated with higher viral load...

BJP's GHMC Corporator-elect succumbs to COVID-19

BJP leader Akula Ramesh Goud, elected in recent civic elections in the city, died of COVID- 19 here on Thursday. Goud, 60, died at a private hospital where he was undergoing treatment for the viral infection, BJP sources said.He was elected...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020