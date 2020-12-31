Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yogi Adityanath lays foundation stones for projects worth Rs 197 cr in Bhadohi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday laid foundation stones for various development projects worth Rs 197 crore in Bhadohi district, famous for its carpet industry.

PTI | Bhadohi | Updated: 31-12-2020 21:25 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 21:24 IST
Yogi Adityanath lays foundation stones for projects worth Rs 197 cr in Bhadohi
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday laid foundation stones for various development projects worth Rs 197 crore in Bhadohi district, famous for its carpet industry. While laying the foundation stone for developmental projects through video conference, the chief minister said that there are immense possibilities for various industries in the state.

He said the youths of the state will not have to migrate for jobs and no one will be deprived of employment in the state. Talking of the carpet industry for which the district is known for, Adityanath said the craftsmen of the district have proved their expertise the world over and the carpet export will soon improve due to the Carpet Expo Mart established here.

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. imposes $30 million penalty on Daimler for delayed truck recalls

Daimler AGs North American truck unit on Thursday agreed to a 30 million U.S. civil penalty to resolve an investigation of delayed recalls, the second time since late 2019 the German automaker has agreed to settle a probe by U.S. auto safet...

PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 10 pm

Following is a stateUT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10 pm, according to data provided by various governmentsStateUT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------An...

Wear masks till there is understanding of effect of vaccinated population on transmission: Kang

People should continue to wear masks and maintain social distancing until there is a better understanding of the effect of vaccinated population on transmission, top vaccine expert Gagandeep Kang said on Thursday. She said sections of rural...

PNB extends festival offer till Mar

State-owned Punjab National Bank PNB on Thursday announced the extension of its festival bonanza offer till March. The promotional scheme has been rechristened now as PNB NEW YEAR BONANZA-2021, the bank said in a statement.Under the PNB New...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020