Night curfew comes into force in parts of Rajasthan

The restrictions will remain in place till 6 am on January 1.No celebrations and bursting of firecrackers are allowed. The markets were shut at 7 pm and police officials have been asked to ensure full compliance of the night curfew, an official of the home department said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 31-12-2020 22:18 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 22:18 IST
A night curfew came into force in the cities of Rajasthan having a population of more than one lakh at 8 pm on Thursday to prevent people from gathering for New Year celebrations amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The restrictions will remain in place till 6 am on January 1.

''No celebrations and bursting of firecrackers are allowed. The markets were shut at 7 pm and police officials have been asked to ensure full compliance of the night curfew,'' an official of the home department said. The home department had announced the night curfew in an order dated December 23.

''Barricades have been put up and intensive patrolling will be carried out tonight. Police teams will check clubs, hotels and restaurants to ensure that no event or programme is held,'' said Rahul Prakash, Additional Commissioner of Police, Jaipur. Like Diwali, the government has banned the sale and bursting of firecrackers to protect COVID-19 patients and the general public from the pollution generated by them.

As of Wednesday, Rajasthan had 3,07,554 COVID-19 cases and 2,689 deaths, according to the state health department..

