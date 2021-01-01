Left Menu
Development News Edition

Science News Roundup: Woolly rhino remains found in melting Siberian permafrost

Reuters | Updated: 01-01-2021 18:46 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 18:29 IST
Science News Roundup: Woolly rhino remains found in melting Siberian permafrost
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Woolly rhino remains found in melting Siberian permafrost

Russian scientists are poring over the well-preserved remains of a woolly rhinoceros that likely roamed the Siberian hinterland more than 12,000 years ago after it was found in the diamond-producing region of Yakutia. Similar finds in Russia's vast Siberian region have happened with increasing regularity as climate change, which is warming the Arctic at a faster pace than the rest of the world, has thawed the ground in some areas long locked in permafrost.

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Drugmakers to hike prices for 2021 as pandemic, political pressure put revenues at risk

Shiprocket records 188 pc growth in online sellers during Jul-Sep

Xiaomi warns Mi A3 users against installing Android 11 update: Here's why

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 tally in Nashik rises by 227, toll by 4; 154 recover

The number of COVID-19 cases inNashik reached 1,10,346 after 227 people were detected withthe infection on Friday, while the death toll rose by four totouch 1,972, an official saidThe number of people who have been discharged stood at1,06,6...

Major bureaucratic reshuffle in Odisha

In a major reshuffle effected by the Odisha government on Friday, R Vineel Krishna, who was the managing director of two state-run mining companies, has been made the new special secretary to the chief minister and Balwant Singh succeeded h...

TMC celebrates 23rd foundation day, calls Mamata true upholder of Bengali culture

The ruling Trinamool Congress celebrated its 23rd foundation day on Friday and asserted that the party chief Mamata Banerjee is the true upholder of Bengals culture and values. The opposition BJP mocked at TMCs foundation day celebartions s...

As new year begins, PM Modi pens poem to strike message of optimism, resolve

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on the first day of the new year on Friday and shared a poem penned by him to give a message of optimism and resolve to win over darkness and obstacles. The Twitter handle of MyGovIndia, a cit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021