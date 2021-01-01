Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cold wave to abate north India, temps likely to rise by 3-5 Deg C from Jan 3: IMD

These are likely to continue over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan during the next 24 hours and abate thereafter, it said. Dense to very dense fog in isolated pockets are likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and north Uttar Pradesh in the morning hours January 2 and 3, and likely to abate thereafter, the IMD said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2021 19:34 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 19:30 IST
Cold wave to abate north India, temps likely to rise by 3-5 Deg C from Jan 3: IMD
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

North India, which has been reeling under a severe cold wave, is likely to get some relief from January 3 as temperatures are expected to rise by three to five degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday. A Western Disturbance as a cyclonic circulation lies over Afghanistan and its neighbourhood at themiddle and upper tropospheric levels. It is likely to move slightly eastwards to central Pakistan and itsneighbourhood during the next 48 hours and remain practically stationary there during the subsequent three to four days. There is also an induced cyclonic circulation over southwest Rajasthan. ''Under the influence of these systems light/moderate fairly widespread rainfall/snowfall over the western Himalayan region is likely during January 4-6. With its peak intensity on January 4 and 5, there is a possibility of heavy rain/snow over Jammu and Kashmir. Hailstorm at isolated places is also likely over western Himalayan Region during this time,'' the IMD said

Minimum temperatures over the north Indian plains are between one to six degrees Celsius except at isolated places in south Haryana and north Rajasthan where it is between zero to minus one degree Celsius. ''These are very likely to increase gradually by three to five degrees Celsius over these regions during the next three days and no significant change (is expected) thereafter for the subsequent three days,'' the IMD said

''Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are prevailing over many parts of the plains of northwest India and adjoining central India. These are likely to continue over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan during the next 24 hours and abate thereafter,'' it said. Dense to very dense fog in isolated pockets are likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and north Uttar Pradesh in the morning hours January 2 and 3, and likely to abate thereafter, the IMD said.

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Drugmakers to hike prices for 2021 as pandemic, political pressure put revenues at risk

Xiaomi warns Mi A3 users against installing Android 11 update: Here's why

Shiprocket records 188 pc growth in online sellers during Jul-Sep

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK court orders debiting Rs 450 cr from accounts of Pak High Comm over non-payment of penalty by NAB

A British high court has ordered debiting Rs 450 crore from the accounts of the Pakistan High Commission in London over non-payment of a penalty by the National Accountability Bureau NAB to the foreign asset recovery firm Broadsheet LLC, ac...

Three killed in accident on national highway in MP's Shahdol

Three persons, including a man being rushed to a hospital, were killed when an ambulance was hit by an unidentified vehicle on a national highway in Madhya Pradeshs Shahdol district, police said on Friday. The accident took place at Lalpur ...

South Africa: Biggest hospital of country records 'near-empty trauma units'

A morning with a near-empty trauma unit in the biggest hospital of South Africa, the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital records no trauma patients, according to a report by Pindula News.Reportedly posted on its official page on Facebook, the S...

IIMA revokes decision to raze iconic buildings by Louis Kahn

The Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad IIMA has decided to withdraw its proposal to demolish 14 of its dormitories designed by American architect Louis Kahn in 1960s, following widespread opposition, an official said on Friday. One o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021