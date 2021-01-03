Left Menu
Development News Edition

Alert for heavy rain, snowfall issued across Himachal Pradesh

Yellow is the least dangerous among the weather warnings, while orange is for weather conditions that have the capacity to impact significantly.Meanwhile, the higher reaches in the state received fresh snowfall, whereas some other parts witnessed light rain, Shimla Met Centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 03-01-2021 18:12 IST | Created: 03-01-2021 18:10 IST
Alert for heavy rain, snowfall issued across Himachal Pradesh
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Meteorological Department on Sunday issued warning for heavy rain and snowfall in Himachal Pradesh. The Meteorological Centre in Shimla predicted rain in the plains and lower hills till January 5 and rain, snowfall in middle and higher hills of the state till January 6.

However, the Met centre issued a 'yellow' weather warning of heavy rain, snowfall in middle and higher hills on January 4 and thunderstorm and lightning in the plains and lower hills from January 4 to 5. Further, the Met centre issued 'orange' warning of heavy rain and snowfall in middle and higher hills on January 5.

The Met centre issues colour-coded warnings to alert the public ahead of severe or hazardous weather which has the potential to cause "damage, widespread disruption and/or danger to life". Yellow is the least dangerous among the weather warnings, while orange is for weather conditions that have the capacity to impact significantly.

Meanwhile, the higher reaches in the state received fresh snowfall, whereas some other parts witnessed light rain, Shimla Met Centre Director Manmohan Singh said. Gondla experienced 21 cm snowfall, followed by Koksar 13 cm, Pooh 10 cm, Manali 9 cm, Sumdo 8 cm and Kalpa 6 cm, Singh said.

Chanchal in Shimla district received about two-feet snowfall, a police official said adding that Dodra Kawar Road was blocked at Chanshal after the fresh snowfall. Meanwhile, Manali witnessed 11 mm rain, followed by Keylong 9 mm, Bilaspur 8 mm, Dharamshala 7 mm, Chamba 6 mm, Palampur and Kasauli 5 mm each and Shimla and Solan 3mm each.

Besides, the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong continued to be the coldest place in the state at minus 6.1 degrees Celsius, Singh said. Kalpa in Kinnaur district and Dalhousie in Chamba recorded a low of minus 0.6 and minus 0.4 degrees Celsius respectively, he added.

The minimum temperatures in Kufri and Manali recorded at 3.1 and 3.8 degrees Celsius respectively. Shimla registered a low of 5.9 degrees Celsius, Singh added. The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Una at 21.6 degrees Celsius, he added.

TRENDING

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Some US States carrying out COVID-19 vaccination campaign very slowly, says Trump

AstraZeneca plans 2 million doses a week of COVID-19 vaccine for UK: Reports

Android 10 update rolling out to Xiaomi Redmi 7 in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pope criticises people going on holiday to flee COVID lockdowns

Pope Francis condemned on Sunday people who had gone abroad on holiday to escape coronavirus lockdowns, saying they needed to show greater awareness of the suffering of others.Speaking after his weekly noon blessing, Francis said he had rea...

India moved from power deficit to surplus under Modi govt: Union minister

Union minister R K Singh on Sunday said India has become power surplus under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the past six years and is also witnessing the highest growth rate in renewable energy in the world. There is no...

AP faces debt burden of Rs 3.73 lakh cr: CAG

The Andhra Pradesh governments gross debt burden has increased to Rs 3,73,140 crore by the end of November 2020. CAGs latest accounts revealed that from April to November 2020 alone Rs 73,811.85 crore was borrowed from different sources as ...

Centre to provide liberal funding to make J&K power-surplus region: Union minister

Stating that Jammu and Kashmir is a challenge as far as providing round-the-clock electricity to consumers is concerned, Union minister R K Singh on Sunday said the Centre would spend liberally to tap the immense potential of the Union Terr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021