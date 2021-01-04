Light to moderate rain in several places of Rajasthan
Light to moderate rainfall triggered by a western disturbance was recorded at some places in Rajasthan since Sunday morning. Sawaimadhopur recorded 43 mm precipitation, followed by Kota (15.7 mm), Bundi (14 mm), Jaipur (7 mm) and Chittorgarh (4 mm) in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am Monday, officials said
However, night temperatures increased by a few notches. Pilani was recorded as the coldest place in the state with a minimum of 4.3 degrees Celsius, according to the met department. Jaisalmer, Bikaner and Barmer recorded their minimum night temperatures at 7.4, 9.4 and 9.8 degrees Celsius, while it was above 10 degrees Celsius at other places. Weather conditions would remain the same during the 24 hours from 8.30 am Monday.