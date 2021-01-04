Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mayawati condoles loss of lives in roof collapse at Muradnagar cremation ground

The UP Government should conduct a timely and genuine probe, and the guilty persons should be given string punishment.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 04-01-2021 13:04 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 12:56 IST
Mayawati condoles loss of lives in roof collapse at Muradnagar cremation ground
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

BSP chief Mayawati on Monday condoled the death of people in the roof collapse at a cremation ground in Uttar Pradesh's Muradnagar, and demanded that the state government give stringent punishment to the guilty after conducting a timely probe

Twenty-four people, most of them attending a funeral, were killed and 17 others injured when the roof collapsed on Sunday

In a tweet in Hindi, Mayawati said, ''The death of around two dozen people in a roof collapse at a cremation ground in Muradnagar in Ghaziabad is painful and saddening. The UP Government should conduct a timely and genuine probe, and the guilty persons should be given string punishment. In other words, no one should be shielded, and the aggrieved families should be given appropriate financial assistance''.

TRENDING

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: S.Korea says third wave of coronavirus being contained; Lonza gets Swiss OK to start Moderna and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

Jordan secures 3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine - prime minister

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Schools, colleges reopen in Bihar after over 9 months

All educational institutions in Bihar, including schools, colleges and coaching centres, reopened on Monday after a gap of over nine months. Physical classes were held for students of standards 9-12 in schools and final year students in col...

Karnataka CM visits union minister Sadananda Gowda in hospital

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday visited Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers DV Sadananda Gowda at the Aster CMI Hospital here where he is currently admitted after collapsing a day before due to low blood sugar. Gowda was r...

UK rolls out AstraZeneca vaccine, touts British science triumph

Britain began vaccinating its population on Monday with the COVID-19 shot developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, touting its position as the first Western country to roll out an inoculation programme against the novel coronavirus.B...

'So pleased' - Britain gives first dose of Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine to dialysis patient

Britain began inoculating its citizens with the AstraZenecaOxford vaccine against COVID-19 on Monday, giving the shot to Brian Pinker, an 82-year-old dialysis patient, at a hospital a few hundred metres away from where the vaccine was devel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021