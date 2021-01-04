Left Menu
Development News Edition

3 officials arrested over Ghaziabad crematorium incident; victims' kin block Delhi-Meerut highway

The Ghaziabad Police Monday arrested three municipal officials over the collapse of a roof at a crematorium here that claimed 24 lives, even as victims kin blocked the Delhi-Meerut Highway demanding higher compensation and a government job for each grieving family.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 04-01-2021 13:47 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 13:47 IST
3 officials arrested over Ghaziabad crematorium incident; victims' kin block Delhi-Meerut highway

The Ghaziabad Police Monday arrested three municipal officials over the collapse of a roof at a crematorium here that claimed 24 lives, even as victims' kin blocked the Delhi-Meerut Highway demanding higher compensation and a government job for each grieving family. Superintendent of Police (Rural) Iraj Raja said that Muradnagar Nagar Palika Executive Officer Niharika Singh, Junior Engineer Chandra Pal and Supervisor Ashish were arrested this morning.

Police teams are also conducting raids at possible hideouts of contractor Ajay Tyagi to arrest him, Raja said. Meanwhile, the victims' families and acquaintances blocked the Delhi-Meerut Highway by placing two bodies on the road near the Muradnagar Police Station which led to a massive traffic jam with hundreds of vehicles getting piled up during the morning rush hour. Police personnel are present at the protest site in adequate number and they are trying to pursue the agitators to lift the blockade and let the traffic resume, officials said. However, the protesters are insisting the district magistrate be called for a talk with them so that they can register their demands including Rs 20 lakh compensation for each grieving family and a government job for one of their members.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had Sunday announced Rs 2 lakh as financial relief for the families of each man killed. Twenty-four people, most of them attending a funeral, were killed and 17 others injured when the roof of a shelter at a cremation ground in Muradnagar here collapsed on Sunday. Officials said construction work, estimated to cost around Rs 55 crore, on the shelter corridor was started two months ago and it was opened for public nearly 15 days ago.

TRENDING

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: S.Korea says third wave of coronavirus being contained; Lonza gets Swiss OK to start Moderna and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

Jordan secures 3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine - prime minister

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Farmer commits suicide in Gujarat over delay in housing aid

A 70-year-old farmer has allegedly committed suicide in Gujarats Mahisagar district, apparently over delay in release of funds to construct a house sanctioned to him under a government scheme, police said on Monday. Balwantsinh Charan, hail...

Schools, colleges reopen in Bihar after over 9 months

All educational institutions in Bihar, including schools, colleges and coaching centres, reopened on Monday after a gap of over nine months. Physical classes were held for students of standards 9-12 in schools and final year students in col...

Karnataka CM visits union minister Sadananda Gowda in hospital

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday visited Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers DV Sadananda Gowda at the Aster CMI Hospital here where he is currently admitted after collapsing a day before due to low blood sugar. Gowda was r...

UK rolls out AstraZeneca vaccine, touts British science triumph

Britain began vaccinating its population on Monday with the COVID-19 shot developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, touting its position as the first Western country to roll out an inoculation programme against the novel coronavirus.B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021