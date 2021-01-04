Left Menu
Bengal should answer why no businessman wants to invest in the state : Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur on Monday took a dig at the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal and said the state government should answer why businessmen are hesitant to invest in the state.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-01-2021 20:29 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 20:28 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Facebook (@official.anuragthakur )

Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur on Monday took a dig at the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal and said the state government should answer why businessmen are hesitant to invest in the state. It is time for West Bengal to take a decision so that the state realises its own potential, the union minister of state for finance said at an event organised by direct tax professionals here.

''Bengal should answer a few questions. Why it is that businessmen are hesitant to invest in the state? Will corporates be allowed to do hassle-free business here?'' Thakur said. He sought to know whether Bengal has built an eco-system for entrepreneurs and unicorn companies. ''Or they will be harassed by the 'goondas' rogue elements, from certain organisations?'' ''How long will the party (TMC) continue to milk professionals? Will Bengal be known for political disruptions or disruptive innovation? Bengal needs to take a decision,'' he quipped.

He said the for the development of the state, both it the Centre will have to ''sing the same tune'' on what help is required from the Centre to realise its potential. ''Bengal can leave many states behind and be among the top two. Bengal's intellectuals and industrialists will have to decide on that'', Thakur added.

The union minister said that a lot of money will be spent on infrastructure in the east and northeast. ''If India has to grow, growth has to come from the east and northeast,'' he added.

