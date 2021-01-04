UP man, 20, killed in lightning strike

A 20-year-old man died allegedly after being struck by lightning in Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday. Gautam Kumar Bharti had gone to his farmlands in Jewar area on Sunday evening, amid inclement weather conditions in the region, where his body was found on Monday, the police said.

''His family members who went to the farmlands found his body there around 11 am and alerted the police. The family told the police that it appeared that Gautam died of a lightning strike,'' a local police official told PTI. The body has been sent for post-mortem and legal proceedings were being carried out, the police added.

Greater Noida, like some other isolated places in western Uttar Pradesh, witnessed partly cloudy skies with spells of rain or thundershowers, on Sunday as well as Monday, according to the weather department..